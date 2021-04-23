Coventry City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

High-flying Coventry City host Preston North End at St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, looking to climb above them in the league table.

The Sky Blues are just a point behind Frankie McAvoy's side on 15th and have won their last three games in a row, going 12 points clear of relegation.

Their survival in the Championship is all but secure, though Coventry now face a side they haven't beaten in six games.

Preston have also had a fruitful April so far, winning more points in five games this month than in the previous two months combined.

If they keep up this form, the Lilywhites will have a chance to finish inside the top 10 positions for the fifth time in six years.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

There have been 41 previous clashes between the sides, with Coventry winning 10 times but losing in 17 games to Preston.

The Sky Blues are currently on a three-game losing streak against them, which includes a 2-0 defeat in Preston last December.

💭 A Match To Remember: Back on almost the same week in 2007, North End picked up a big win on the road on a sunny afternoon at the Ricoh Arena against Iain Dowie's Coventry City.



➡️ https://t.co/HaZT3necEL#pnefc pic.twitter.com/cryWPElLRN — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Coventry City vs Preston North End Team News

Coventry City

Josh Park suffered a head injury in the loss to Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal loanee Ben Sheaf is also expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with a hip flexor tear he suffered last month.

On the bright side, Fankaty Dabo has returned to training following a hamstring problem and his availability will be assessed before the clash.

Injured: Josh Park and Ben Sheaf

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

WHAT A WEEK 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P3O3lMWkVu — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 22, 2021

Preston North End

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) won't play again this season. Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson remains doubtful, despite having missed the last four games with a knock.

Injured: Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Advertisement

Coventry City (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson; Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Julien Da Costa, Liam Kelly, Matty James, Sam McCallum; Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden, Tyler Walker.

Preston North End (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Sepp van Den Berg, Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunningham; Ched Evans, Sean Maguire.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

In-form Coventry will fancy their chances as they seek to end a six-game winless run against Preston, who are also aiming to finish the campaign strongly.

However, a draw seems like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End