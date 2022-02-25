Coventry City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City host Preston North End at the Ricoh Arena in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking for their third consecutive league win.

The Sky Blues bounced back from a 2-0 loss at the hands of Cardiff City with back-to-back victories over Barnsley and Bristol.

But now, their momentum will be tested against a side they haven't beaten since September 2007, a run that currently stands at 16 games.

The Lilwyhites are languishing in the bottom-half of the league standings at 13th with 46 points from 34 games and just one win in their last four outings.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

There have been 43 clashes between the sides in the past, with Preston winning 19 times against Coventry, who have beaten them in only 10 clashes, the last of which came in January 2013.

The Lilywhites are currently on a five-game winning run in this fixture.

curtis-sport @CurtisSport @Coventry_City v @pnefc

Championship

🗓 Saturday 26th February



GET YOUR MATCHDAY PROGRAMME NOW AT 🏻

curtis-sport.com/online-store/C… Championship🗓 Saturday 26th FebruaryGET YOUR MATCHDAY PROGRAMME NOW AT ⚽ @Coventry_City v @pnefc 🏆 Championship🗓 Saturday 26th FebruaryGET YOUR MATCHDAY PROGRAMME NOW AT 👇🏻curtis-sport.com/online-store/C… https://t.co/pnIYAinG5T

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Coventry City vs Preston North End Team News

Coventry City

The Sky Blues are hoping to have Jodi Jones back for selection after missing their last two clashes with a knee injury.

Ben Sheaf is pushing for a start after being named on the substitutes' bench in their Bristol win.

Injured: Jodi Jones

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End

The visitors are doubtful about the participation of Patrick Bauer, who went off with a knock to the hip during their clash with Nottingham in midweek.

Andrew Hughes could slot back into the defense if he's indeed ruled out.

Injured: Patrick Bauer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Coventry City (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen; Viktor Gyokeres.

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

It's a clash between two lowly ranked sides with an almost identical record for goals scored and conceded.

The home side have obviously performed better in their last few games but Preston have enough in their tank to claim at least a point.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P