Coventry City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Coventry City and Preston North End will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday seven fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Hull City on Saturday. Oscar Estupinan scored a hat-trick to inspire the Tigers to victory.

Preston North End settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw away to Cardiff City. The home side dominated most of the game but dogged defending by Ryan Lowe's side saw them leave Wales with a valuable point.

The draw means the Lancashire outfit currently occupy a mid-table position, having garnered eight points from six matches so far. Coventry City sit at the foot of the table and have just one point to their name with three matches in hand.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 45th meeting between the two sides. Preston North End have a superior record with 19 wins to their name.

Coventry City were victorious on 10 occasions, while 15 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came at their most recent meeting in February when there was some very late drama. Fabio Tavares came on in injury time to equalize in the eighth minute of added time after Daniel Johnson had put Preston ahead in the 89th minute.

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Coventry City vs Preston North End Team News

Coventry City

Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly and Callum O'Hare have all been sidelined with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby, Sean Maguire

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Coventry (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Matt Godden, Kasey Palmer; Viktor Gyokeres

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

Coventry City's poor start to the season has put them in an early relegation scrap, although the Sky Blues still have the luxury of three rescheduled matches.

The West Midlands outfit are still waiting for their first win of the season and we are backing their wait to continue. Preston North End have been defensively resolute this season and we are backing the visitors to leave with a point in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

