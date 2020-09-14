Coventry City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

One of two teams in the Football League to ground share, Coventry City will 'host' its first Championship home game since April 2012 when they take on QPR on Friday evening.

The Sky Blues, who currently play at St Andrew's (the home of Birmingham City), will be searching for their first points of the 2020-21 season after falling to a 2-1 defeat away at Bristol City on the opening day.

QPR, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest – the first time they won their first home game of the season since 2017.

Coventry City vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be first time these two teams meet since January 2011, when QPR triumphed 2-1 to complete a season double over Coventry.

The hosts last beat QPR at home in February 2010 and have only lost to The R's once in their last four home games against the London outfit.

Both of these Championship clubs have a rich history, and first played against each other in October 1908 when QPR beat Coventry 4-2.

Since then, QPR have won a further 41 games while Coventry have registered 47 wins. There have been 31 draws between the sides.

Coventry City vs QPR Team News

Despite conceding just 20 seconds into their return to the Championship, Coventry boss Mark Robins stated that there was “enough to take heart from” in the opening-day loss to Bristol City.

He could pick a similar line-up that started last weekend, with Mark Godden certain to start following his goal against Bristol.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New QPR signing George Thomas could be handed a first start after he came on as a substitute in the win over Nottingham Forest following his return to action from injury.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose contract runs out next year, is also set to start amid interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Celtic and Rangers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs QPR Predicted XI

Coventry predicted XI (3-5-2): Marosi, Hyam, McFadzean, Ostigard, Giles, Kelly, Hamer, Pask, Allen, O'Hare, Godden

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lumley, Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Thomas, Chair, Dykes

Coventry City vs QPR Prediction

QPR have invested well with the money received for Eberechi Eze, who left for Crystal Palace for £16 million (the most QPR have ever received for a player), and are likely to have too much for newly-promoted Coventry, who are still finding their feet after inviting in an influx of seven summer signings.

Godden may cause havoc to the QPR back-line and he will be the hosts' best chance of gaining a result, but the visitors will most likely have too much strike power of their own not to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 QPR