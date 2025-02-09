Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Coventry City will host Queens Park Rangers at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side look to have found their feet under head coach Frank Lampard despite difficult results in recent outings and sit mid-table in 12th place with 41 points from 21 matches.

They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Leeds United in their last league outing before turning their attention to cup action on Saturday where they faced Premier League side Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fourth round and lost 4-1.

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed an overall positive season and are pushing for their first top-half league finish since the 2021-22 campaign. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers, with Michael Frey opening the scoring after just five minutes before Jack Colback came off the bench to score the game-winner in the second half.

The visitors, who sit 13th in the league table, are level on points with their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 130th meeting between Coventry and QPR. The home side have won 51 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won five fewer.

There have been 32 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Hoops have scored 35 goals in the Championship this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

The Sky Blues are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous five outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home league games and will fancy their chances of a win this week.

QPR, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive losses and they will be looking to kick on from that this Tuesday. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

