Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Coventry City will host Queens Park Rangers at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in the final round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of form of late and are now out of contention for the promotion playoffs. They were beaten 2-1 by promotion chasers Ipswich Town last time out with Haji Wright levelling the scores at 1-1 midway through the second half before their opponents reclaimed the lead minutes later.

Coventry City sit ninth in the league table with 64 points from 45 games and will be looking to round up their season on a high in front of their home fans.

Queens Park Rangers have had their struggles in the Championship this campaign but will remain in the division next season. They confirmed safety in emphatic fashion last weekend thrashing Leeds United 4-0 on home turf via goals from four different players including winter arrival Lucas Andersen, who netted his maiden goal for the club.

The visitors sit 17th in the league standings with 53 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 127 meetings between Coventry and QPR. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won six fewer. There have been 31 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Sky Blues have scored 69 league goals this season, the highest of any team outside the promotion playoff spots.

Only five of Coventry's 15 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Coventry have lost five of their last six matches after winning five of their previous six. They have lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

QPR, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just two of their previous eight outings. They have lost just one of their last six games on the road and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-2 Queens Park Rangers

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matches)