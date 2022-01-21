Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City host Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship matchday 28 on Saturday.

The Sky Blues ended their six-game winless run in the league with a 4-1 drubbing of Peterborough in their last outing.

Mark Robins' side will be eager to build on that, although QPR are themselves coming off the back of a three-game winning run.

They're currently fourth in the league table with 44 points from 25 games, having played two fewer than third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Another victory at the weekend could see them go 10 points clear of Coventry, who are in ninth place in the table.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

There have been 123 clashes between the sides before, with Coventry City winning 48 times, while losing to QPR on a close 44 occasions.

A total of 31 games have ended in a draw.

QPR have also won each of their last two clashes with Coventry, including a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in August.

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Coventry City

The Sky Blues could name an unchanged line-up after clinically dispatching Peterborough in their last clash.

However, manager Mark Robins has some decisions to make as Jake Bidwell is gunning to make his club debut.

Should he start at left wing-back position, Jordan Shipley will be relegated to the bench although he deputized superbly for the injured Ian Maatsen.

Injured: Ian Maatsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers

The Hoops won't be able to call upon Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng, who're both away at the Africa Cup of Nations with their respective national teams.

Sam McCallum is also unavailable with a hamstring problem.

But on the bright side, Jordan de Wijs is back in training after recovering from a calf injury.

Injured: Sam McCallum

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Coventry City (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen; Matt Godden.

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet; Albert Adomah, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin.

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

QPR are the form side after three consecutive wins but Coventry have also cut themselves some slack after ending a six-match winless run with the Peterborough shellacking.

We anticipate a fascinating encounter that might as well end all square.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 QPR

