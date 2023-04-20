Coventry City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Coventry City will host Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain in contention for a playoff spot. They played out a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in their last game and looked set to head towards defeat before goalkeeper Ben Wilson bundled home the leveler at the death.

Reading, meanwhile, have endured a rather turbulent season and are running out of time to save their Championship status. They played out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town last time out, taking the lead via an Andy Carroll strike early after the restart before their opponents drew level late in the game.

The visitors have picked up 43 points from 43 games this season and sit 22nd in the league table. They can exit the drop zone with maximum points on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Coventry City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Coventry and Reading. The hosts have won 21 of those games, while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous 11.

Coventry are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts have conceded 44 league goals this season. Only four teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently sit in the playoff spots.

Reading have conceded 63 goals in the Championship this season. Only Queens Park Rangers (68) and Blackpool (69) have conceded more.

The Royals have picked up 12 points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Championship so far.

Coventry City vs Reading Prediction

Coventry are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 14 games. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a result this weekend.

Reading are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last 10 games. They are without a win on the road this year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Reading

Coventry City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

Poll : 0 votes