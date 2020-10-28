Coventry City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Two teams at opposite ends of the EFL Championship go head-to-head in this encounter as lowly Coventry City take on table-toppers Reading.

The Royals claimed an eye-catching 4-2 away win at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night to ensure their status at the top of the division going into the weekend.

Things aren’t going so well for Coventry, who have claimed just one point in their last five games following a 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough in midweek.

They have accumulated just five points from their first eight league games and will do well to add to that on Friday evening.

Coventry City vs Reading Head-to-Head

The hosts have failed to beat Reading in their last 10 meetings, their last victory over the Royals coming in February 2005.

Their last home win over Friday’s opponents came in October 2004, their only win against them on home soil since the rebranding of the Championship 16 years ago.

This will be the first time both teams play each other since February 2012, when Reading beat Coventry 2-0.

Overall, Coventry have beaten Reading 18 times and lost to them 27 times, drawing on 17 occasions.

Coventry City vs Reading Team News

Gustavo Hamer is set to make the Coventry starting XI after making his comeback from suspension in Tuesday’s defeat.

Jordan Shipley should also be good to go for this one after recovering from a concussion.

Injured: Julien Dacosta, Wes Jobello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Question marks hang over the availability of Ovie Ejaria, who was totally omitted from Reading’s squad that took on Blackburn due to “muscle fatigue.”

However, Michael Olise and Lucas Joao look likely to be given the nod after they both started that game after a few weeks on the bench.

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Sam Baldock

Doubtful: Ovie Ejaria

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Reading Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Marosi, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles, Tyler Walker, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Jordan Shipley, Callum O’Hare, Mark Godden

Reading predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Rafael Cabral, Tomas Esteves, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise, Yakou Miete, Lucas Joao

Coventry City vs Reading Prediction

Coventry could be in the bottom three by the time they take to the field against the league leaders, with morale sure to be at a serious low.

The Sky Blues are getting a reminder of how tough life is in the second tier of English football with Reading sure to not let up on the magnificent momentum they have gained.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Reading