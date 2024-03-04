Coventry City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Seeking to snap their seven-match losing streak, Rotherham United go head-to-head with Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

Having suffered a 2-0 loss in October’s reverse fixture, Mark Robins’ men will look to get one over the visitors and return to winning ways in the EFL Championship.

Coventry City suffered a slight blow in their push for a playoff spot as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last Friday. The Sky Blues have now lost two consecutive Championship matches, with a 5-0 thrashing of amateur side Maidstone United in the FA Cup on February 26 sandwiched between the two defeats.

With 51 points from 35 matches, Coventry are currently ninth in the league standings, five points behind Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. The Robins have now lost seven games on the bounce and are without a win in their last 12 outings, stretching back a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

With 19 points from 35 matches, Rotherham United are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, 19 points away from safety with 11 games to go.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rotherham United have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Coventry City are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home games across all competitions, claiming eight wins and four draws since the start of November.

Rotherham are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the Championship and currently hold the division’s worst away record, having picked up just four points from their 17 games on the road so far.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Coventry will be licking their lips as they take on a Rotherham side who have endured a bizarre campaign so far. The Robins are without an away win in the Championship this season and we see them struggling at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Rotherham United

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Coventry to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)