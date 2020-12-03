Coventry City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City’s two draws in the last week has seen them slip to 19th and just four points off the drop zone, although they are in a better position now than they were a month ago.

They will not fall into the bottom three with a loss this weekend but a defeat would drag them right back into the threat of relegation.

Rotherham United find themselves in a similar situation, a point and a place lower than their hosts.

The Millers have not won in four games and will be desperate not to make it five.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Head-to-head

Coventry will be looking for their first win over the Millers in six years when they take to the pitch this weekend.

Since 2014, the pair have played just twice, drawing 1-1 in League One last season after Rotherham thumped the Sky Blues 4-0 earlier in the campaign.

Coventry have not beaten Rotherham on home turf since 2002 but have claimed two away wins since then.

Coventry have overcome their opponents 11 times in their history, drawing seven times and losing the other eight.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Team News

Mark Godden is still sidelined which will disappoint Sky Blues fans. But they will be even more concerned about first-choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi who suffered a nasty face injury versus Cardiff that will keep him out for months.

Ben Wilson is set to start in between the sticks once again.

Aside from those two key omissions, Mark Robins looks to have a full set of players to choose from, barring any late knocks.

Injured: Mark Godden, Marko Marosi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Michael Ihiekwe is set to come back into the side after serving his one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, George Hirst could come in for Freddie Ladapo with Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson and Kieran Sandlier all still out.

Mikel Miller is suspended for this match after receiving a double yellow on Tuesday evening.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson, Kieran Sandlier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mikel Miller

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Wilson, Fantaky Dabo, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Leo Ostigard, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Jordan Shipley, Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare, Tyler Walker

Rotherham United predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Joe Mattock, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Smith, George Hirst

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Coventry have proved already this season that they can turn on the heat when required and that certainly may be necessary in this fixture against Rotherham United.

The visitors have a point of their own to prove but the hosts should be able to fend off their threat, even if they have conceded the most goals in the league so far (25). We expect Coventry City to outmuscle Rotherham United for the win when all is said and done.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Rotherham United