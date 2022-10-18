Coventry City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

Coventry City and Sheffield United will square off at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 16 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday (October 19).

The Blades will look to snap their four-game winless run and move atop the standings.

Coventry returned to winning ways on Saturday by seeing off Cardiff City away from home. Before that, they were on a two-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing one.

With ten points from 11 games, Coventry are rooted to the bottom of the standings, four points off Hull City just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's recent struggles continued, as they could only salvage a 3-3 draw against Blackpool in their last outing.

They have now failed to win their last four outings, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory at Preston North End in September. Despite their recent struggles, Sheffield are second in the standings, level on points with first-placed Burnley.

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with Coventry and Sheffield claiming 23 victories apiece.

The spoils have been shared on 19 occasions in the last 65 meetings between the two teams.

Coventry are unbeaten in five of their last six outings, picking up three draws and two wins since September.

Sheffield are winless in their last four outings, claiming two points from a possible 12 since the start of October.

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Considering past results between Coventry and Sheffield, an end-to-end affair could ensue on Wednesday. The spoils could be shared, with the two teams to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Sheffield United

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Coventry's last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last three meetings between the two teams.)

