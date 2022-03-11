Coventry City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City and Sheffield United go head-to-head at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to snap their three-match winless run, while the visitors will be looking to pick up consecutive victories.

Coventry City continue to struggle for form in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Luton Town. They have now failed to win any of their last three outings, claiming a draw and losing their two games.

This drop-off in form has seen them fall to 11th place in the Championship table after picking up 51 points from 35 games.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Middlesbrough 4-1 on home turf. The Blades head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 games, claiming seven wins and four draws in that time.

With 57 points from 35 games, Sheffield United are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Luton Town in the final playoff spot.

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides. Coventry City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Team News

Coventry City

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly and Jordan Shipley, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, Jordan Shipley

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jack O'Connell, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Ian Maatsen, Jamie Allen; Viktor Gyokeres

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Davies; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Billy Sharp

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United will head into Saturday’s game full of confidence after recently ending their two-match winless run. They will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Coventry City side, who have lost their last two games.

Sheffield United could build on their win over Boro and come away with all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Sheffield United

