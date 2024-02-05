Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2024

Coventry City host Sheffield Wednesday at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday for their FA Cup fourth replay.

In their earlier clash in Sheffield on 27 January, the sides played out a 1-1 draw. Victor Torp put Coventry 1-0 up in the 45th minute, but Djeidi Gassama equalized for Sheffield with just six minutes of normal time left.

Just a week prior to that clash, Coventry were in town for their Championship fixture and pulled off a 2-1 victory against the Owls. Having already beaten them 2-0 at home in the league on 26 December, the Sky Blues will be hoping for a repeat of the same to reach the competition's round of 16.

However, their last few games haven't been the best, with Coventry drawing 2-2 against Bristol City before a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City, both coming in the Championship.

Sheffield haven't covered themselves in glory either, seeing out a goalless stalemate to Watford before getting thrashed 4-0 by Huddersfield last Saturday for their third loss in five games.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 87 previous clashes between the sides, with Coventry winning 34 times over Sheffield Wednesday and losing on 29 occasions.

Sheffield Wednesday's last win over Coventry City came in December 2020, a 1-0 win in the Championship; since then Coventry are four games unbeaten against them.

Coventry and Sheffield have clashed thrice already this season, with Coventry winning twice - both in the Championship - and the sides drawing once.

Coventry have knocked out Sheffield from the FA Cup on four occasions, the most they have eliminated a single club from the competition.

Sheffield are winless in their last 14 away games to Coventry in all competitions.

Coventry are looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2017-18 season, whereas Sheffield Wednesday are looking to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2019-20.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Coventry City will be confident of their chances at home. They've beaten the Owls twice already this season and will be looking for a hat-trick.

As much as Sheffield would want to avoid another loss in the fixture, their form at the moment isn't the best, and the Sky Blues have the means to take advantage of them.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes