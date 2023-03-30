Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Coventry City host Stoke City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday (April 1) in the Championship.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form, making a late push for the promotion playoffs after sitting in the bottom half of the table earlier this year. Coventry beat Blackpool 4-1 last time out and could have won by a bigger margin after a dominant performance. Coventry are eighth in the standings with 57 points from 38 games.

Stoke, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. They drew goalless with Norwich City in their last game and will perhaps feel they deserved more after being the more adventurous side in attack.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Coventry and Stoke, who lead 30-29.

The hosts are unbeaten in six games in the fixture since 2018.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Only four of the Sky Blues' 11 league defeats this season have come at home.

Seven of Stoke's 13 league wins this season have come away from home.

Coventry have conceded 37 league goals this season. Only three teams have conceded fewer, all of whom occupy the promotion playoff spots.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction

Coventry are on a nine-game unbeaten streak since early February. They're unbeaten in their last five home games and will fancy their chances here.

Stoke, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in four games after losing three of their previous four across competitions. They have been solid on the road recently and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Stoke City

Coventry City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in three of the hosts' last four games.)

