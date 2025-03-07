Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

The action continues in round 36 of the EFL Championship as Coventry City and Stoke City lock horns at the Coventry Building Society on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend in contrasting form.

Coventry turned in a resilient team display last Saturday with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Frank Lampard’s side have picked up four victories on the bounce, scoring eight goals and conceding four, and have won eight of their last nine games.

This turnaround has seen Coventry surge into the play-off picture, as they sit fifth in the Championship table with 53 points from 35 games, one point above seventh-placed Bristol City just outside the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Stoke failed to stop the rot last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by Watford at the bet365 Stadium. The Potters have failed to win four of their last five matches across competitions, losing four, including a shootout defeat to Cardiff City in the FA Cup last month.

Stoke have picked up 36 points from 35 matches to sit 20th in the standings, level on points with Cardiff and Hull City, and five points above the relegation zone.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have 31 wins each from their previous 73 meetings.

Coventry are unbeaten in five of their most recent six home games against the Potters, claiming three wins, since September 2003.

Stoke have won one of their last 10 Champions away matches, losing six, since November.

Coventry are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games in the league — winning six wins — with a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United on February 5 being the exception.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction

Coventry continue to soar high under Lampard and will look to strengthen their stake for a promotion play-off spot. Coventry have been nearly invincible at home off late, so expect them to see off Stoke, who have struggled on the road.

Prediction: Coventry 2-0 Stoke

Coventry City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes.)

