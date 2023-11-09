Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Coventry City and Stoke City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Preston North End last weekend. They went ahead through Haji Wright who eventually scored a brace, but goals from Duane Holmes, Alan Browne and Milutin Osmajic all scored to help the Lilywhites claim a 12th successive victory against Coventry.

Stoke City, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw on home turf against Cardiff City.

The draw left the Potters in 13th place, having garnered 20 points from 15 games. Coventry City sit in 20th place with 15 points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 70 occasions in the past and they are evenly split down the middle. They each have 30 victories apiece while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Stoke City claimed a 4-0 away win.

Coventry City are winless in their last five league games, losing each of the last four.

Five of Stoke City's last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Coventry City's last six home league games have produced under 2.5 goals

Stoke City's most recent 2-0 away victory over Middlesbrough was the first away game where they scored first this season.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction

Coventry City made the playoffs last season but have started the current campaign poorly. The Sky Blues are currently on a five-game winless run but manager Mark Robins might not be too concerned, as they shook off a poor start last season to finish fifth.

Stoke City, by contrast, are flying high, with a four-game unbeaten run leaving them five points off the top six. Their improved defense has been their bedrock and they will be looking to keep their fine run going.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Stoke City

Coventry City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals