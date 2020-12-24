Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City suffered their first loss in five games against then-bottom Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, their eighth this campaign.

They are six points from the drop zone but a loss this weekend could see that gap halved.

Stoke City, meanwhile, are only kept out of the top six on goal difference.

However, they will have more tired legs than their opponents following their midweek League Cup loss to Tottenham.

Plenty of positives for us to take from the cup run, but ultimately a step too far for us.

We keep working 🔴⚪️ 📈 @stokecity pic.twitter.com/fHTaTsgVKA — Danny Batth 'Bart' (@Danny_Batth) December 23, 2020

Coventry City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

These teams meet in a league encounter for the first time since 2008, when Stoke were 2-1 away winners in the Championship.

Their most recent encounter came in the FA Cup, when the Sky Blues humiliated Stoke with a 2-1 win at the Ricoh Arena. Stoke City were in the Premier League at that point.

Neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three encounters so we can expect goals in this game.

Advertisement

Coventry have beaten the Potters 27 times in their history and have lost on 29 occasions, drawing in just eight fixtures.

CONNECTIONS: Ahead of our Boxing Day clash with Stoke City, we look back at some of those players to have represented the two sides. #PUSB



➡ https://t.co/utX4vgn8ib pic.twitter.com/wGYh7ChlKk — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 24, 2020

Coventry City vs Stoke City Team News

Matt Godden made his return from injury in the loss to Sheffield Wednesday and could start this weekend.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Marko Marosi is still out injured, as is defender Lloyd Kelly.

Injured: Mark Godden, Marko Marosi, Lloyd Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Joe Bursik is expected to come back into the starting XI despite goalkeeper Andy Lonergan putting in a decent shift against Spurs in midweek.

Lee Gregory and Sam Clucas are unlikely to make an appearance in this match due to their respective knocks. Nigerian John Obi Mikel is also a doubt.

Injured: Joe Allen , Thibauld Verlinden, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Lee Gregory, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: John Obi Mikel

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Wilson, Fantaky Dabo, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Leo Ostigard, Sam McCallum, Jamie Allen, Jordan Shipley, Callum O’Hare, Tyler Walker, Matt Godden

Advertisement

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Danny Batth, James Chester, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Jordan Thompson, James McClean, Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, Sam Vokes

Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction

On paper, Stoke look the favorites in this encounter, but a tough game in midweek in an already packed schedule could take its toll.

They may not lose but they may not win either, and we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Stoke City