Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two sides separated by one point just inside the top half of the EFL Championship standings go head-to-head as Coventry City play host to Stoke City on Tuesday.

Both sides saw their two-game winning streak come to an end last time out and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Coventry City were denied their third win on the bounce on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 loss against QPR on home turf.

Prior to that, Mark Robins’ side claimed a 1-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup before seeing off Peterborough United 4-1 away from home.

With 37 points from 25 games, Coventry City are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place behind Tuesday’s victors.

Stoke City, on the other hand, fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham when the sides met at the bet365 Stadium last time out.

Like the hosts, Michael O'Neill’s men were previously on a two-game winning streak, edging out Leyton Orient and Hull City respectively.

While Stoke City will look to return to winning ways, standing in their way is an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in each of their last three meetings.

Coventry City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their last 66 encounters. Coventry City have picked up one fewer win, while nine games have ended all square.

Coventry City Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Stoke City Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Stoke City Team News

Coventry City

With Ian Maatsen back from injury, Coventry City head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: Ian Maatsen

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson are all still currently recuperating from injuries and will once again miss the game.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen; Matt Godden

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Coventry City vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a decent campaign so far and will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats last time out. Coventry City are unbeaten in each of their last three meetings, claiming two wins and one draw, and we are tipping them to extend their dominance and win the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P