Coventry City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023

Coventry City and Watford go head-to-head at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 41 of the Championship on Monday (April 10). Both sides are separated by just three points and as many places in the standings, so a thrilling contest could ensue as they push for a top-half finish.

Coventry failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a goalless draw by Swansea City on Friday (April 7). That followed a 4-0 thrashing against Stoke City on April 1, which snapped their nine-game unbeaten run. With 58 points from 40 games, Coventry are ninth in the Championship, three points off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Watford continued to struggle in the second half of the season, as they fell to a 3-2 home loss against Huddersfield Town last time out. The Hornets have now gone three games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 3-0 win over Birmingham City in March.

With 55 points from 40 matches, Watford are 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Sunderland.

Coventry City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from their last 96 meetings, Watford hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Coventry have picked up 37 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in five of their last six away games against Coventry, winning four times since October 2007.

The Skye Blues are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 outings, claiming five wins and as many draws since February.

Watford are on a run of seven away games without a win, losing five times, since their 1-0 win at Norwich City in their first game of the year.

Coventry City vs Watford Prediction

After a solid first half of the season. Watford’s horrid run of results since the turn of the year has seen them plunge into mid-table. While Coventry have struggled for form in recent weeks, they have home advantage and should come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Watford

Coventry City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes