Coventry City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the EFL Championship as Coventry City and Watford square off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the Hornets suffering a home defeat against Preston North End.

Coventry City maintained their fine run of results on Tuesday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Frank Lampard’s men have won three games on the trot, including a penalty-shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round on January 11.

Coventry City have picked up 35 points from their 28 Championship matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with 14th-placed Oxford United.

Watford, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Preston North End at Vicarage Road. This followed a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park on January 18 which saw their five-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With 41 points from 28 matches, Watford are currently eighth in the Championship table, level on points with seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion and one point off the playoff places.

Coventry City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 101st meeting between Coventry City and Watford, with the Sky Blues claiming 38 wins from their previous 100 encounters.

Watford boast a superior record in this fixture, having picked up 42 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Coventry are on a six-game unbeaten run against the Hornets, claiming two wins and four draws since a 3-2 defeat in November 2020.

Watford have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches, losing four and picking up three draws since the first week of November.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last seven home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss against Derby County on November 6.

Coventry City vs Watford Prediction

The last four meetings between Coventry and Watford have produced a combined 15 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest this weekend. The Sky Blues are on a dominant run against Watford and we are backing them to come out on top at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Watford

Coventry City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

