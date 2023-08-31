Coventry City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Coventry City and Watford trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against Sunderland at the same venue last weekend. Watford, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat on home turf against Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges' 72nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the Hornets drop to 15th in the stndings, having garnered four points from as many games. Coventry, meanwhile, are one point better off in 12th.

Coventry City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 98th meeting between the two sides. Watford lead 42-37.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting: a 2-2 draw in April 2023.

Six of the eight Championship games involving either side this season have been level at half-time.

Watford are winless in 10 away Championship games (six losses), failing to score six games.

Coventry have kept a clean sheet in four home games and have not conceded in three of their last four home outings against Watford.

Watford's four league games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Coventry City vs Watford Prediction

Coventry made it all the way to the Championship playoff final last season. but that looks like a distant memory for the Sky Blues. Mark Robins' side have won just one of five competitive games this season and risk jeopardising their promotion aspirations unless they improve their fortunes.

Watford, meanwhile, started the season on a rampage, scoring four goals in the opening 43 minutes against QPR. However, goals have dried up since then, and the Hornets have failed to score in their last three league outings.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-0 Watford

Coventry City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals