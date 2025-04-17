Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City play host to West Bromwich Albion on Friday. Both sides are in a heated six-team battle for the final two playoff places and this makes for an exciting matchup at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City dropped two points in their push for a playoff spot last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

This came after a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at the Coventry Building Society Arena on April 9, a result which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

Coventry City have picked up 63 points from their 42 Championship games to sit sixth in the league table, three points and one place above this weekend's visitors.

On the other hand, West Bromwich Albion rekindled their playoff push last time out when they held on to secure a 2-1 victory over Watford at the Hawthorns.

This was a much-needed respite for the Baggies, who had failed to win their last five matches, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on March 8.

While West Brom will be looking to build on the result over Watford, they have failed to win their last 14 away matches across all competitions, a run stretching back to November's 2-1 victory over Hull City.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

West Bromwich Albion holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 36 of the last 71 meetings between the two teams.

Coventry City have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

West Brom have won their last four games against the Sky Blues, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat in December 2022.

Coventry have won all but one of their last six home matches, with a 2-1 defeat against Burnley on April 5 being the exception.

West Brom have failed to win their last 14 games on the road across all competitions, losing seven and claiming seven draws since November's victory over Hull.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Given the stakes of Friday’s clash, we expect Coventry and West Brom to take the game to each other as they continue their push for a playoff spot. However, the Baggies’ form on the road has been nothing to write home about this year and we see them struggling once again.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (The Sky Blues have netted the opening goal in eight of their last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last seven games)

