Round 14 of the EFL Championship ends on Monday (October 30) when Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion go head-to-head at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry suffered consecutive league defeats for the first time this season, as they lost 2-0 to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Wednesday. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on October 21, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.

With 15 points from 13 games, Mark Robins’ men are 20th in the Championship, level on points with 19th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Meanwhile, West Brom returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers. Before that, the Baggies saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end on October 6 in a 3-1 loss to Birmingham City, two weeks before a goalless draw with Plymouth.

West Brom are ninth in the Championship, level on 20 points with tenth-placed Middlesbrough.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 68 meetings, West Brom boast a superior record in the fixture.

Coventry have picked up 18 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 17 times.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine Championship home games, winning four, since a 4-0 loss to Stoke City on April 1.

West Brom have won just one of their last 14 away games across competitions, losing eight, since April.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Coventry have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, finding themselves two places above the bottom three. However, they will back themselves to turn things around against a West Brom side who have struggled on the road.

The Baggies are the more in-form side and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 West Brom

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes.)