Round 14 of the EFL Championship ends on Monday (October 30) when Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion go head-to-head at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Coventry suffered consecutive league defeats for the first time this season, as they lost 2-0 to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Wednesday. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on October 21, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run.
With 15 points from 13 games, Mark Robins’ men are 20th in the Championship, level on points with 19th-placed Plymouth Argyle.
Meanwhile, West Brom returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers. Before that, the Baggies saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end on October 6 in a 3-1 loss to Birmingham City, two weeks before a goalless draw with Plymouth.
West Brom are ninth in the Championship, level on 20 points with tenth-placed Middlesbrough.
Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 33 wins from the last 68 meetings, West Brom boast a superior record in the fixture.
- Coventry have picked up 18 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 17 times.
- The Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine Championship home games, winning four, since a 4-0 loss to Stoke City on April 1.
- West Brom have won just one of their last 14 away games across competitions, losing eight, since April.
Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction
Coventry have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, finding themselves two places above the bottom three. However, they will back themselves to turn things around against a West Brom side who have struggled on the road.
The Baggies are the more in-form side and should hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Coventry 1-1 West Brom
Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes.)