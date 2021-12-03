Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to snap their five-game winless run away from home, West Bromwich Albion travel to Coventry Building Society Arena to square off against Coventry City on Saturday.

The visitors are currently on a run of three consecutive draws and risk dropping out of the playoff places should they fail to pick up all three points.

Coventry City were involved in yet another share of the spoils last Saturday as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against 10-man Bournemouth.

Prior to that, Mark Robins’ men claimed a 3-2 home win over Bristol City before playing out successive draws against Sheffield United and Birmingham City respectively.

This decent run of results has seen Coventry City surge into playoff contention as they sit sixth in the EFL Championship table with 33 points from 20 games.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion’s failed to arrest their dip in form last Friday as they were held to a bore draw by a determined Nottingham Forest side.

Valérien Ismaël’s side have now failed to taste victory in each of their last four games, picking up three draws and losing once since a 1-0 win over Hull City exactly one month ago.

The slump in form has seen West Bromwich Albion drop to fourth place on the log, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spot.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head

West Bromwich Albion have the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their last 64 meetings. Coventry City have picked up 17 wins, while 16 games have ended all square.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Coventry City

The hosts remain without the services of Gustavo Hamer, Jake Clarke-Salter and Martyn Waghorn, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Gustavo Hamer, Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies will take to the pitch without Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Robert Snodgrass and Kenneth Zohore, who are currently recuperating from their respective injuries.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Matthew Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Conor Townsend, Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Despite their impressive start to the season, both sides have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and head into the game on the back of a string of unconvincing performances.

The visitors are currently unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts and we predict they will keep this run going and steal a slender win on Saturday.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Edited by Peter P