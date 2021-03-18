Coventry City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers will trade tackles at St Andrew's, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both sides suffered defeats in their most recent fixtures. Coventry City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat away to Luton Town. Goals from James Bree and Elijah Adebayo gave the hosts all three points.

Wycombe Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley on home turf. Daryl Dike starred with a brace to help the Tykes to victory.

That defeat saw Wycombe Wanderers lose further ground in their bid to avoid the drop. The Chairboys still occupy the bottom spot on the standings and are now 12 points from safety.

Coventry City are in 20th spot, with only six points separating them from the relegation zone.

Coventry City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the sides. Coventry City have been much better in previous games played, having won 10 matches in the past.

Wycombe Wanderers have a solitary win, while there is yet to be a stalemate between the two teams.

Their most recent clash came in December 2020, when a first-half brace from Liam Kelly helped Coventry City pick up a 2-1 win away from home.

Both sides have been in relatively poor form of late and have an almost identical record in their most recent fixtures. The hosts have accrued four points from their last five games, while Wycombe Wanderers have lost five of their last six matches.

Coventry City form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Coventry City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Coventry City

The hosts have long-term absentee Jodi Jones ruled out with an ACL injury. Defender Kyle McFadzean was shown a straight red card against Luton Town and will miss the visit of Wycombe.

Injury: Jodi Jones

Suspension: Kyle McFadzean

Wycombe Wanderers

The visitors have Jordan Obita ruled out with a muscle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Injury: Jordan Obita

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Maxime Biamou

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Stockdale (GK); Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jason McCarthy; Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Coventry City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

The two newly-promoted sides were expected to struggle on their return to the Championship and this has proven to be the case.

However, Coventry City have been the slightly better side and their impressive home record could see them narrowly edge this relegation six-pointer.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers