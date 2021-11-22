Coventry vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry host Birmingham at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Coventry are currently fifth in the league, with a win potentially seeing them go up to third. Mark Robins' side have faltered of late, having only won two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Birmingham on Tuesday.

Birmingham, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the league and will be going into the game off the back of two consecutive losses. Lee Bowyer's side will look to bounce back with a win against Coventry.

Both sides are aiming to climb up the table with a win and that should make Tuesday's game an interesting matchup.

Coventry vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

Coventry have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in stalemates.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in January. Jeremier Bela saw his opener canceled out by Gustavo Hamer as both teams shared the spoils on the night.

Coventry Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Birmingham Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Coventry vs Birmingham Team News

Gardner will be a huge miss for Birmingham

Coventry

Coventry have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Sheffield United last time out. Jake Clarke-Salter is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Birmingham will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Gary Gardner will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Maxime Colin, Kristian Pedersen, George Friend, Tahith Chong, Jordan Graham and Adan George are all out injured.

Injured: Maxime Colin, Kristian Pedersen, George Friend, Tahith Chong, Jordan Graham, Adan George

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gary Gardner

Coventry vs Birmingham Predicted XI

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): SImon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen; Viktor Gyokeres

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Marcel Oakley; Riley McRee; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Coventry vs Birmingham Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides given their similar runs of form of late. However, Coventry should have enough firepower upfront to win the game.

We predict a well-contested game, with Coventry coming away with victory.

Prediction: Coventry 2-1 Birmingham

Edited by Peter P