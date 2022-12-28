Coventry vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2022 

Coventry City will host Cardiff City in an EFL Championship matchday 25 fixture on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day. James McAtee, Ciaran Clark and Thomas Doyle all scored for the Blades, while Viktor Gyokeres scored a late consolation goal, having initially missed a penalty for Coventry.

Cardiff City could not be separated in a goalless stalemate against QPR on home turf.

The draw left the Bluebirds in the 20th spot, having garnered 27 points from 24 matches.

The draw left the Bluebirds in the 20th spot, having garnered 27 points from 24 matches. Coventry City sit in 12th place with 33 points to their name.

Coventry vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides. Cardiff City have a slightly better record with 23 wins to their name, Coventry City were victorious on 21 occasions, while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Coventry claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Coventry City have kept six clean sheets at home in the Championship this season, no team in the division has kept more.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with one side failing to find the back of the net on each occasion.

Coventry City are seeking to win a league head-to-head double over Cardiff City for the first time since the 1965-66 season.

Cardiff City have failed to score in 10 league matches this season, with six of those scoring failures coming on the road.

Coventry City are on a five-game unbeaten run at home, winning and keeping a clean sheet in four games.

Coventry vs Cardiff City Prediction

Coventry City are only three points off the playoff spots and a win here would boost their promotion aspirations.

Cardiff City, for their part, are in danger of slipping into the relegation zone, with their goalscoring woes and poor away record contributing to their struggles.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Cardiff City

Coventry vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

