Coventry vs Luton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Coventry City and Luton Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 31 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to West Brom last Friday. Grady Diangana's 15th-minute strike was enough to decide the contest.

Luton Town were eliminated from the FA Cup courtesy of a 3-0 defeat away to Grimsby Town on Tuesday. Harry Clifton, Danilo Orsi-Dadomo and Danny Amos all found the back of the net to help their side secure qualification.

The Hatters will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in the fourth spot, having garnered 48 points from 29 matches. Coventry City occupy the 15th spot with 38 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Coventry vs Luton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 87 occasions in the past. Coventry City lead 41-28, while 18 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in September 2022.

Coventry City are without a win against Luton Town since October 2017, losing four and drawing four of the eight games in that time.

Luton Town have won six of their last seven Championship games. They are chasing four successive Championship wins for the first time since September 2020.

A win here would represent a fourth successive away win for Luton for the first time since December 1983.

Five of Coventry City's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Luton Town have scored eight goals in the opening 10 minutes of league games this season, the most of any side in the division.

Coventry vs Luton Prediction

Coventry City are stuck in a jampacked midtable, although their home form has been impressive, with just one loss registered in their last nine home games.

Luton Town are firmly in the promotion race, although they would have been disappointed by their harrowing defeat to Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Luton

Coventry vs Luton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip: First half result: Luton Town to win

