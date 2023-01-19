Coventry vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Coventry City and Norwich City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 28 lunchtime kickoff on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Burnley last weekend. Jordan Beyer's strike eight minutes from time proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Norwich, meanwhile, were rampant in a 4-0 win at Preston North End. Teemu Pukki set the ball rolling in the 13th minute, while Kieran Dowell's brace made it 3-0 by the 28th. Pukki completed his brace in the 69th to help the Canaries claim a comfortable win.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 had a special guest at last night's session...



Read more about David Wagner's visit to the Nest below



#NCFC | @NorwichCityCSF 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 had a special guest at last night's session...Read more about David Wagner's visit to the Nest below 👋 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 had a special guest at last night's session...📖 Read more about David Wagner's visit to the Nest below ⬇️#NCFC | @NorwichCityCSF

The win saw David Wagner's side climb to seventh spot in the standings with 39 points. They're just two points behind the playoff spots. Coventry, meanwhile, occupy the 15th spot, having garnered 35 points from 26 games.

Coventry vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 125 previous occasions. Coventry lead 55-36, while 35 games have ended in a share fof the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Norwich claimed a 3-0 home win.

Coventry are unbeaten in seven home games, keeping five clean sheets.

Norwich are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games against Coventry, winning five.

Only nine of Coventry's 26 league games this term have had goals at both ends, the joint-second lowest in the division.

Norwich are aiming to win consecutive games for the first time since September 2022, with their 4-0 victory over Preston being their largest margin of victory since August 2021.

Coventry vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich's promotion aspirations have been plagued by inconsistency, but David Wagner's side will look to build on their comfortable win over Preston. Coventry, meanwhile, also have promotion aspirations, and a win here will send them within touching distance of the top six.

Coventry City @Coventry_City Book your off-site parking for Saturday's game against Norwich City - click here bit.ly/3XHdl1k #PUSB Book your off-site parking for Saturday's game against Norwich City - click here 🚗 Book your off-site parking for Saturday's game against Norwich City - click here ➡️ bit.ly/3XHdl1k #PUSB https://t.co/PhAUedyZx2

The hosts are on a four-game winless run and are winless in their last three home games. That streak is unlikely to end against Norwich.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Norwich City

Coventry vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes