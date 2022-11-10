Coventry vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Coventry City and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday. Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres scored late goals to inspire their side to the win.

QPR suffered a 2-1 defeat against basement side Huddersfield Town on the same day. They took an early lead through Lyndon Dykes but Josh Ruffels scored a brace to help the visitors lead 2-1 by the 26th minute. The Terriers held on to their lead to complete a comeback victory.

The defeat saw the Rs drop to sixth spot in the table with 31 points to their name from 20 games. Coventry City occupy the 12th position on 26 points.

This will be the final matchweek in the Championship before a one-month break for the FIFA World Cup.

Coventry vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 125th meeting between the two sides. Coventry City have 48 wins to their name, while QPR were victorious on 45 occasions, with 31 previous games ending in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in January when QPR claimed a 2-1 away victory.

All but one of the 14 league goals in home games involving Coventry City this season came after the 30th minute.

QPR have scored just one goal in their last three away matches.

Coventry City are on a three-game winning streak and kept a clean sheet in each of the victories.

QPR are on a four-game winless run, losing three matches in this sequence.

Coventry City have the second-most number of clean sheets in the Championship this season (nine).

Coventry vs QPR Prediction

Coventry City have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, having overcome their terrible start to the campaign. Their recent good form has put them within touching distance of the playoff spots and having two games in hand makes this a realistic target post the World Cup break.

QPR, by contrast, have been on a free fall compared to the bright start that had them topping the table last month.

Coventry's improved displays have been largely down to a watertight defense and we are backing their backline to propel them to another narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 QPR

Coventry vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

