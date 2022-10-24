Coventry City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October, 2022

Coventry City host Rotherham United at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to the season.

Coventry City are currently 22nd in the league, four points off the bottom of the table. Mark Robins' side have been resurgent of late, having lost only one of their last eight games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the table, five points off the top six. Matt Taylor's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Coventry City on Tuesday.

Both sides want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting contest.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Coventry City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Rotherham United winning only one.

Coventry City came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April 2021. Leo Ostigard's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Coventry City have the second worst attack in the league, having only scored 12 goals from their 13 games so far this season.

Rotherham United have the 8th worst attack in the league this season, having only scored 18 goals from their 15 games so far this season.

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Liam Kelly and Tyler Walker will both miss the game for Coventry City. Meanwhile, Chiedozie Ogbene and Peter Kioso are both unavailable for Rotherham United.

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides, given their form and quality so far this season. We predict a tight game, with Coventry City coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Rotherham United

Coventry City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Rotherham United @OfficialRUFC



🤓 Learning about his new group after defeats

Georgie among the goals

Wiles and Rathbone updates

Whether the World Cup break is viewed as a 'checkpoint'



#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud



themillers.co.uk/news/2022/octo… READ | Taylor's pre-Coventry City press highlights🤓 Learning about his new group after defeatsGeorgie among the goalsWiles and Rathbone updatesWhether the World Cup break is viewed as a 'checkpoint' READ | Taylor's pre-Coventry City press highlights🤓 Learning about his new group after defeats🇮🇪 Georgie among the goals🚑 Wiles and Rathbone updates🏆 Whether the World Cup break is viewed as a 'checkpoint'#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudthemillers.co.uk/news/2022/octo…

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Coventry City have only conceded one goal in their last seven games across all competitions)

Tip 3 - Viktor Gyokeres to score/assist (The striker has three goals in his last eight games across all competitions)

Poll : 0 votes