CR7 is a Goal Scoring Machine

The first round FIFA 2018 world cup match in group B between Portugal and Spain ended in a draw as the two teams served the world with good passing football, a 6 goal thriller and a game filled with an endless end to end action which kept fans floating in suspense throughout the game.

On the night, CR7 was the one who mattered most in the fiercely contested battle in group B as he single-handedly scored three important goals to silence the ever-confident Spanish side.

Football: Spain vs Portugal at World Cup

Many sports pundits ruled out Portugal before the referee called the players to action on Friday in the beautiful Fisht Stadium in Russia. Although both teams are powerhouses when it comes to world football, Spain had the richer team of the night and was expected to do the damage. Alas, Ronaldo had different ideas as he brought his club fitness and brilliance to bear on the clash of titans.

The legend, Cristiano Ronaldo consolidated his position in world football as a Goal Scoring Machine (GSM). He was brought down in the eighteen-yard box in the 4th minute leading to the award of a penalty. The ever well composed and focused chap did the expected, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Portugal the lead.

However, the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars parked team of Spain would not be moved by a flush in the pan goal and in the 24th Diego Costa scored a strikers goal after overcoming three players in the goal area. The orchestrated a sweet passing move that provided the long pass to Diego Costa broke the hearts of Portuguese fans. But their talisman the Goal scoring machine was at his best again in the 44th minute to give the Portuguese side a deserved lead before the break.

Two quick goals in the 55th and 58 minutes by Diego and Narcho gave the Spanish team the lead they had fought for all through the game and made many pundits conclude the Spanish. However, the Goal Scoring Machine and UEFA champions league winner Cristiano Ronaldo had other ideas and the final say as he drives home a flawless free kick that was destined to be the equalizer into the waiting net in the 88th minute to silence the Spanish team and fans.

Ronaldo the GSM haven achieved this feat has not only equaled records but has also set one. He has equaled the record scoring in four major world cups alongside the only player to have scored in four major tournaments alongside Pele of Brazil, Klose of Germany and the likes. His hat-trick on the night is the first in the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia. The jubilation of was electrifying because it was an important goal and that earned the Portuguese team a point ahead of their second game.