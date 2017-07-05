Crazy football names XI

A tongue-twisting starting XI.

The Roma shot-stopper has one of the most complicated names in football

Football is a global village, to put it very frankly. The power of the game to unite people from different countries is astonishing in itself. Since almost every country in the world plays football, it is only natural to see a variety of names in the football fraternity.

Some names are so simple that they are hardly names, Manchester City’s former Brazilian striker, Jo, comes to mind, while some others have names so crazy that it is almost impossible to pronounce them without twisting the tongue.

So, here we are, trying to enlist a football XI entirely of players with ridiculous names in a classic 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Wojciech Szczesny

When he first entered Arsenal’s starting XI, fans weren’t sure how to pronounce his name without swallowing their own tongue and dying in the process. As it turned out, it wasn’t really that hard to get it right.

Shez-ni is how you say his name. However, what I don’t understand is why these guys don’t use the pronunciation as the spelling itself. In this XI, Szczesny will be the goalkeeper, guarding the posts with reassurance combined with a touch of his name-like eccentricity, like he did for Roma last season.