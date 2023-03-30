Cremonese vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Last-placed Cremonese will resume their Serie A campaign following the international break with a home game against sixth-placed Atalanta at the Estadio Giovanni Zini on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts are winless in three league games, avoiding a third-straight defeat with a 1-1 draw against Monza in their previous outing. With just one win, Cremonese remain bottom of the standings, six points from safety.

Atalanta, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games. Second-half goals from Marten de Roon and Rasmus Hojlund helped them to a 2-1 win against Empoli just before the international break.

Cremonese vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lombardy-based rivals have met 42 times across competitions since 1930, with Cremonese leading 19-14.

The hosts are winless against Atalanta since a home win in Serie A in 1994. The two teams met for the first time in six years in the reverse fixture in September. Merih Demiral and Emanuele Valeri scored within four minutes in the 1-1 draw.

Cremonese have not scored in their last five meetings against Atalanta. They're winless in their last five home games against the visitors and have not scored in three games.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 49 goals in 27 games. They have scored 22 times, which is the second-worst defensive record in the competition.

Cremonese vs Atalanta Prediction

Cremonese have just one win this season and have lost five defeats in their last six games. They have drawn ten times this term and have drawn seven of their 11 Serie A meetings against Atalanta, the most draws played by them against an opponent in the top flight.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have not scored in three of their last four games and have not scored in four of their last five away outings. Considering the current form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Atalanta

Cremonese vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

