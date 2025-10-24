Cremonese vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Cremonese will entertain Atalanta at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Serie A on Saturday. Both teams have two wins from seven league games, and the visitors have a one-point lead over La Cremo.

The hosts saw their winless streak extended to five games on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese. Filippo Terracciano gave them an early lead in the fourth minute, and Nicolò Zaniolo equalized for Udinese in the 51st minute.

La Dea, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a scoreless draw against Lazio last week. They played out a third consecutive stalemate on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League against Slavia Praha.

Cremonese vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. La Cremo have nine wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign. The visitors were unbeaten in the two games, recording an away win and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in this fixture since 1995.

Cremonese are unbeaten at home in Serie A this season, with two of the three games ending in draws.

La Dea are the only team to have maintained an unbeaten record in Serie A this season, though five of the seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games in this fixture, recording four wins.

The Grigiorossi have failed to score in three of their last five home games in this fixture.

Cremonese vs Atalanta Prediction

La Cremo have drawn four of their last five league games and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three league games. Their last win in this fixture was registered at home in Serie A in the 1993-94 season, which is a cause for concern.

Michele Collocolo is a confirmed absentee for this match while Emil Audero is fit enough to start here. Alberto Grassi is a major doubt. Jamie Vardy should lead the lineup here.

La Dea have drawn four of their last five games, failing to score in the last two. Notably, they have won four of their last five games in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

Sead Kolasinac and Mitchel Bakker are long-term absentees, while Charles De Ketelaere is a major doubt.

The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, and we expect Atalanta to win.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Atalanta

Cremonese vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

