Cremonese vs Cittadella Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

In the second of their two consecutive league-and-cup meetings, Cremonese play host to Cittadella in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Edoardo Gorini’s men journey to the Giovanni Zini Stadium on a run of three consecutive defeats against the home side and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Cremonese moved into the top half of the Serie B last Friday courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Cittadella at the Stadio Pier Cesare Tombolato.

Giovanni Stroppa’s men have won four of their first five away games this season, with a 2-2 draw against Reggiana on September 16 being the exception.

Cremonese now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Crotone on August 14.

Cittadella, on the other hand, came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory away to Empoli in the Coppa Italia opening round on August 12.

Edoardo Gorini’s men head into Tuesday’s game without a win in their last three matches, claiming a 2-2 draw against Ternana on October 7 before losing consecutive games against Pisa and Cremonese respectively.

Cittadella are currently 13th in the Italian Serie B standings with 13 points from 11 matches, three points and three places below Tuesday’s hosts.

Cremonese vs Cittadella Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Cremonese boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cittadella have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Stroppa’s men have failed to win their last six home matches, losing three and claiming three draws since August’s 3-1 victory over Crotone in the Coppa Italia.

Cittadella are winless in four of their last five away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since the last week in August.

Cremonese vs Cittadella Prediction

Cremonese snatched all three points against Cittadella last Friday and will head into Tuesday’s game with sky-high confidence.

Stroppa’s men are currently on a dominant run against Cittadella and we fancy them coming away with the desired result once again.

Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Cittadella

Cremonese vs Cittadella Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cremonese to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Cremonese’s last eight games)

Tip 3: First to score - Cremonese (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Cittadella)