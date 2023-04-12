Cremonese vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2023

Cremonese will entertain Empoli at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Serie A on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in the league as they recorded a 3-2 away win over Sampdoria in a bottom-of-the-table clash last Saturday.

They were down 2-1 but scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to record their first away win of the season. Leonardo Sernicola scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time after Luka Lochoshvili equalized in the 85th minute.

Empoli are undefeated in their last two league outings after suffering four consecutive defeats between February and March. In their previous outing, they held reigning champions AC Milan to a goalless draw.

Cremonese vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 28 times in all competitions since 1946, with just one meeting taking place in Serie A. The visitors have a better record in these games with nine wins while the hosts are not far behind with seven wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 12 times between them.

Empoli have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 meetings against the hosts and recorded a 2-0 win at home when the two teams met in the reverse fixture in November.

Cremonese have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 Serie A matches.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 54 goals in 29 games, though they have outscored the visitors 26-25 in that period.

The visitors have picked up just a couple of wins in their travels in Serie A this season.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last six league games.

Cremonese vs Empoli Prediction

The Grigiorossi have just a couple of wins to their name this term and are the second favorites. They have lost six of their last seven home games and might struggle in this match.

The Azzurri are undefeated in their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in these games. There's nothing much to separate the two teams at the moment and we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Empoli

Cremonese vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score or assist any time - Yes

