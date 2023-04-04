Cremonese vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2023

Cremonese will welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Giovanni Zini in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts have defied all odds to reach the semi-finals as they defeated Napoli in the round of 16 and overcame Roma in the quarter-finals to set up a date with Fiorentina in the last four.

Fiorentina secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Torino thanks to goals from Luka Jovic and Stadio Giovanni Zini. They last won the Coppa Italia in 2001 and have the opportunity to make it to the finals for the first time since 2014.

The hosts have qualified for just the second time in the semi-finals and will be looking to continue their giant-killing ways.

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times across all competitions since 1929 and will be meeting for the first time in the Coppa Italia. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals and enjoy an 8-1 lead while as many as seven games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the 21st century in Serie A this season. Fiorentina recorded a league double, recording a 2-0 win at Wednesday's venue in March.

The visitors are unbeaten against the hosts since 1929. They have won three of their last four meetings in that period and have kept clean sheets in three of their last five meetings.

The hosts are winless in their last four games, suffering three defeats in that period. Fiorentina, on the other hand, are currently on an eight-game winning run.

Cremonese have suffered four defeats in their last five home games. The visitors have won their last five away games and have kept four clean sheets in that time.

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Prediction

La Cremo have surprised one and all in their Coppa Italia campaign, which is in stark contrast to their form in Serie A. They are in the semi-finals for the first time since 2014 and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves.

They have scored seven goals in two home games in the competition and are likely to score at least one goal in the first leg. They have failed to score in their last three home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

The Viola head into the game on an eight-game winning run and will be pumped from their 1-0 Serie A win over Inter Milan in their first game since the international break on Saturday.

They made quick work of the hosts at Wednesday's venue roughly two weeks ago and should be able to record a win in this game.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Fiorentina

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

