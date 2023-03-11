Cremonese vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023 

Cremonese host Fiorentina at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Sunday (March 12) in Serie A.

The hosts have struggled in the league this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel. After picking up their first league win of the season last month, Cremonese lost 3-2 by Sassuolo last time out. They had looked set to come away with a point before their opponents netted a late winner. Cremonese are 19th in the league table with just 12 points from 25 games.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are now pushing for the top half of the standings. They beat defending champions AC Milan 2-1 in their last game. Nicolas Gonzalez and Luka Jovic got on the scoresheet before La Viola beat Sivasspor 1-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (March 9). The visitors are 12th in the standings with 31 points.

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Cremonese and Fiorentina, with the hosts winning both games.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across competitions.

Six of Fiorentina's ten league defeats this season have come on the road.

Cremonese have picked up six points at home this season. Only last-placed Sampdoria (4) have picked up fewer.

I Viola have conceded 31 league goals this season, the second- ewest of all teams in the bottom half of the standings.

La Cremo have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 46 times.

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Prediction

Cremonese have lost four of their last six league outings and have won just once in the competition all season. They have struggled to pick up points at home this term, though.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors prevail.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-3 Fiorentina

Cremonese vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but two of La Cremo's last ten games)

