Cremonese vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Cremonese host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Sunday (April 30) in Serie A.

The hosts have largely struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football and are running out of time to stay afloat. Cremonese lost 3-0 to Udinese last weekend, conceding all three goals in the first half, which extended their winless streak against the Friulians.

Verona, meanwhile, have also failed to impress this season, finding themselves in the relegation zone, but have begun picking up points recently. They beat Bologna 2-1 in their last outing, with Simone Verdi scoring a brace before their opponents netted a late consolation.

The visitors are 18th in the league with 26 points from 31 games and will exit the drop zone with maximum points.

Cremonese vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two teams, with Verona leading 6-5.

The visitors have lost just one of their last seven competitive games in the fixture.

Cremonese have picked up just nine points at home this season. Only last-placed Sampdoria (8) have picked up fewer.

Verona are the only side in the top flight yet to win a league game on the road this season.

La Cremo have the worst defensive record in Serie A this term, conceding 57 times.

I Gialloblu have scored just seven away league goals this season, the fewest in Serie A this term.

Cremonese vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Cremonese are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last nine games across competitions. They beat Empoli 1-0 in their last home game to snap a three-game losing streak at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, though.

Verona, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in six. They're , however, winless on the road in the league this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-0 Verona

Cremonese vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cremonese

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last five games.)

