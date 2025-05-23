Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Cremonese and Juve Stabia will square off in the second leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal tie on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini.

Ad

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg on Wednesday. They went ahead through Christian Pierobon's 34th-minute strike while Andrea Adorante doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Manuel De Luca missed a penalty for the visitors in the 63rd minute but Dennis Johnsen halved the deficit in the 77th minute.

Both sides will continue their quest to gain promotion to Serie A. Spezia or US Catanzaro await the winner of this tie in the final.

Ad

Trending

Cremonese booked their spot in the playoffs thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the regular season, while Juve Stabia finished fifth.

Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cremonese have two wins in four head-to-head games, Juve Stabia were victorious once, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

All five head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Nine of Cremonese's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Stabia's last 10 games have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.

Cremonese are unbeaten in their last five home games (three draws).

Stabia have won just one of their last 10 away games, losing five games in this sequence.

Four of Cremonese's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Prediction

Cremonese would have been disappointed to have lost the first leg but Johnsen's late goal handed them a lifeline in the tie. Their games have been entertaining, with each of the last four having seen both sides find the back of the net. The Tigers are the favorites in this game but have drawn three of their last four home games.

Ad

Juve Stabia, for their part, are aiming to secure Italian top-flight football for the first time in their history. They hold a narrow advantage in the tie but they have typically struggled on their travels.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cremonese 3-1 Juve Stabia

Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cremonese to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cremonese to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More