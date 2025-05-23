Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Cremonese and Juve Stabia will square off in the second leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal tie on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini.
The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg on Wednesday. They went ahead through Christian Pierobon's 34th-minute strike while Andrea Adorante doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Manuel De Luca missed a penalty for the visitors in the 63rd minute but Dennis Johnsen halved the deficit in the 77th minute.
Both sides will continue their quest to gain promotion to Serie A. Spezia or US Catanzaro await the winner of this tie in the final.
Cremonese booked their spot in the playoffs thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the regular season, while Juve Stabia finished fifth.
Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cremonese have two wins in four head-to-head games, Juve Stabia were victorious once, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- All five head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.
- Nine of Cremonese's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Stabia's last 10 games have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.
- Cremonese are unbeaten in their last five home games (three draws).
- Stabia have won just one of their last 10 away games, losing five games in this sequence.
- Four of Cremonese's last six games have produced three goals or more.
Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Prediction
Cremonese would have been disappointed to have lost the first leg but Johnsen's late goal handed them a lifeline in the tie. Their games have been entertaining, with each of the last four having seen both sides find the back of the net. The Tigers are the favorites in this game but have drawn three of their last four home games.
Juve Stabia, for their part, are aiming to secure Italian top-flight football for the first time in their history. They hold a narrow advantage in the tie but they have typically struggled on their travels.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Cremonese 3-1 Juve Stabia
Cremonese vs Juve Stabia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Cremonese to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Cremonese to score over 1.5 goals