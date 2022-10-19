Cremonese vs Modena Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022

Cremonese will entertain Modena at Stadio Giovanni Zini in the Coppa Italia on Thursday (October 20).

The hosts beat Serie B side Terrana 3-2 in the previous round to reach the Round of 32. That has been their only win this season across competitions following their promotion to Serie A. Cremonese are second from bottom with a gloomy statline of zero wins, four draws, six losses, and four points claimed out of a possible 30.

La Cremo will hope to get their campaign back on track with a win over Modena. Qualification for the Coppa Italia Round of 16 would improve their morale ahead of their meeting with bottom-placed Sampdoria in Serie A. However, Modena have shown they are not easy meat after edging Sassuolo in the previous round.

The visitors are among seven Serie B teams still in the competition. They kicked off their campaign in the preliminary round with 3-1 win over Serie C side Catanzaro before pulling off a shock 3-2 win over Sassuolo. Manager Attilio Tesser will be counting on new arrivals Davide Diaw and Nicola Mosti, who have been key in Modena’s cup campaign.

The Canaries were promoted to Serie B last season after winning Serie C Group B. They have won four of their nine games in the second tier this season, losing five and raking 12 points and sitting tenth in the standings. After three successive losses, Modena have been on a three-game winning streak and will hope to extend that.

Cremonese vs Modena Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams clashed for the only time in August 2015, which Cremonese won 2-0.

Cremonese are winless in their last four games, losing three and drawing once.

Cremonese have played only five seasons in Serie A.

Modena have won only once in their last five games on the road, losing four.

Cremonese have had three draws in their last five games, losing twice, while Modena have won three of their last five matches, losing twice.

Form Guide: Cremonese: D-L-D-L-D; Modena: W-W-W-L-L.

Cremonese vs Modena Prediction

The hosts will be without injured centre-back Jack Hendry, but his absence will likely not have much effect on the team.

One of the visitors’ top arrivals of the summer — midfielder Thomas Battistella — has been sidelined due to a hip injury. Cremonese, meanwhile, are expected to pull through, despite their indifferent recent form.

Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Modena

Cremonese vs Modena Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cremonese

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cremonese to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Modena to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes