Cremonese vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

The action continues in round four of the Italian Serie A as Cremonese and Parma lock horns at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Sunday. While Carlos Cuesta’s side will be out to secure their first league win of the season, the hosts could move top of the table after a flying start to the campaign.

Following two impressive results to start the season, Cremonese finally dropped points last Monday when they held on to see out a goalless draw against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Before that, Davide Nicola’s men stunned AC Milan to secure a 2-1 victory when the two sides met in the Serie A curtain-raiser on August 23, one week before snatching a late 3-2 win over Sassuolo.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last term, Cremonese have picked up seven points from the first nine available to sit third in the Serie A standings, only behind Napoli and Juventus, who boast a 100% record after the first three matches.

In stark contrast, Parma failed to get their season up and running last Saturday when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.

Cuesta’s side have lost two of their opening three league matches, with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on August 30 sandwiched between the two defeats.

While Parma will be looking to find their feet this weekend, results on the road offer little optimism as they have managed just one win from their 13 away matches in the league this year.

Cremonese vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Cremonese and Parma claiming 11 wins each from their previous 29 encounters.

Their most recent encounter came in Serie B back in May 2024, when Franco Vazquez and Valentin Mihaila scored for either side in a heated 1-1 stalemate at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Cremonese are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws since the start of March.

Parma have failed to win all but one of their 13 Serie A away matches in 2025, losing seven and picking up five draws since the turn of the year.

Cremonese vs Parma Prediction

Despite their stalemate against Verona, Cremonese will take pride in their impressive return to the top flight and will be looking to keep the ball rolling this weekend.

Parma’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Nicola’s men to come away with another narrow victory at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-0 Parma

Cremonese vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cremonese to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Parma’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

