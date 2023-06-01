Cremonese vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

Cremonese and Salernitana draw the curtains on their 2022-23 Serie A campaign when they square off at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Saturday (June 3).

While the hosts have already been relegated to the second tier, they will look to go down with their heads held high. Cremonense failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Davide Ballardini’s side are on a three-game losing streak and have picked up just one win in eight outings across competitions. They're 19th in the standings with 24 points from 37 games and are confirmed to go down.

Salernitana, meanwhile, maintained their fine late-season form with a pulsating 3-2 win over Udinese last weekend. The Granata have now gone three games without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine. They're unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 league games since February.

With 42 points from 37 games, Salernitana are 15th in the standings, 11 points above the relegation zone.

Cremonese vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings, Salernitana boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Cremonese have managed just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Salernitana are on a four-game unbeaten run against Cremonese, winning twice since a 1-0 loss in November 2019.

Cremonese hold the division’s second-worst home record this season, picking up just 13 points from 18 games.

The Granata are winless in eight away games, losing twice since February.

Cremonese vs Salernitana Prediction

Cremonense have endured a forgettable campaign and will return to Serie B one year after their promotion. Salernitana, meanwhile, are in impressive form and should close out the season with a win.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Salernitana

Cremonese vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salernitana

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Salernitana’s last six meetings with Cremonese.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 corners in the last six clashes between the two teams.)

