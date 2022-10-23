Cremonese vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2022

Cremonese play host to Sampdoria at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in round 11 of the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of securing their place in the next round of the Coppa Italia and will look to build on that result.

Cremonese secured their place in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia last Thursday when they claimed a 4-2 win over lower-tier side Modena.

Manager Massimiliano Alvini will hope their cup win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they turn their attention to Serie A, where they are without a win in their 10 matches this season.

With four points from a possible 30, Cremonese are currently 19th in the league table, one point above Monday’s visitors in last place.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria saw off Ascoli on penalties in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia last time out after a 2-2 draw in extra time.

They are also without a win in Serie A this season, losing seven and claiming three draws in 10 matches.

Their dire start to the league campaign has been owing to their struggles at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored just five goals so far.

Cremonese vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with their first encounter coming in July 2017, when Sampdoria claimed a 3-0 friendly victory.

Cremonese are yet to taste victory in the Serie A this season, claiming four draws and losing six of their 10 matches.

Cremonese have lost three of their four home matches in the league this term, with September’s goalless draw against Sassuolo being the exception.

Sampdoria are also without a win in their opening 10 league matches this season, picking up three draws and losing seven games.

The hosts currently hold the worst defensive record in Serie A this season after conceding 21 goals already.

Cremonese vs Sampdoria Prediction

Cremonese and Sampdoria have endured an abysmal start to the new campaign and will be looking to pick up their first league victory. While the sides will both look to build on their cup victory, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a point apiece.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Sampdoria

Cremonese vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Cremonese’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Sampdoria’s last 10 games)

