Cremonese vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Cremonese will host fellow newly-promoted side Sassuolo at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Friday in the second round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side returned to competitive action this season with a disappointing round of 64 exit from the Coppa Italia after losing on penalties to second-tier outfit Palermo.

They, however, picked themselves up for their league opener last week, marking their return to the Italian top-flight with an impressive 2-1 victory over Milan at the San Siro. Goals from Federico Baschirotto and Federico Bonazzoli handed La Cremo their first ever victory away at Milan and they will now be looking to take confidence from that into their next game.

Sassuolo on the other hand were victorious in their cup clash earlier in the month, beating Catanzaro 1-0 via a first-half strike from Josh Doig. They, however, suffered a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Napoli in the Serie A opener last weekend, conceding a goal in either half before a red card to Ismael Kone all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result in front of their home fans.

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Cremonese and Sassuolo. Both sides have won four games apiece with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in Serie A action back in March 2023 with the visitors winning the league clash 3-2.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Sassuolo were one of seven teams in the Italian Serie A this term to fail to score any goals on opening day.

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Prediction

La Cremo exceeded expectations in their win over Milan last weekend and they will be bullish going into their first home league game of the campaign. They are slight favorites heading into Friday's game but will need to be at their very best if they are to pick up all three points.

I Neroverdi have lost their last three league games dating back to last season, failing to score any goals in that period. They are, however, the stronger of the two teams heading into the weekend clash and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Sassuolo

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

