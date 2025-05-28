Cremonese vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Cremonese will welcome Spezia to Stadio Giovanni Zin in Serie B playoff action on Thursday. Both teams are set to rekindle their hostilities in the final of the promotion playoffs.
Cremonese vs Spezia Preview
Cremonese finished fourth in the regular season and earned a direct spot in the promotion playoffs semi-finals. They were pitted against Juve Stabia, who finished fifth. Cremonese lost the first leg of the semi-finals 2-1 but won the return fixture 2-0 to qualify for the final. Cremonese are unbeaten in their last three matches.
La Cremo were in a similar situation last season. They finished fourth and participated in the playoffs but narrowly lost to Venezia 1-0 in the final after a goalless draw in the first leg. The hosts last played in Serie A two years ago, in 2023. Cremonese won their last clash with Spezia 3-2 on the road, while their previous meeting ended 1-1.
Spezia easily saw off the challenge of Catanzaro in the promotion playoffs semi-finals, prevailing 4-1 on aggregate. Spezia kicked off the playoffs in the semi-final stage after finishing third in the regular season, avoiding the promotion play-offs preliminary round. The visitors’ latest win was their first in three matches.
Aquilotti are hoping to return to the top flight (Serie A) following their relegation in 2022-23. They also plied their trade in the second-tier division last season, finishing in 15th spot. Spezia have not been impressive of late in their travels, winning once in their last five matches on the road.
Cremonese vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cremonese have won four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Spezia.
- Cremonese have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Spezia.
- Cremonese have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.
- Spezia have won once, draw thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Cremonese have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Spezia have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Cremonese – W-L-L-W-D, Spezia – W-W-W-L-L.
Cremonese vs Spezia Prediction
Cremonese are not expected to take chances in this match, being the only fixture they will be hosting in the two-legged tie.
Spezia last won against Cremonese in February 2020. Spezia are yet to win at Stadio Giovanni Zin. Will this be enough inspiration for them?
Cremonese are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Spezia
Cremonese vs Spezia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Cremonese to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Cremonese to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Spezia to score - Yes