Cremonese vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Cremonese host Spezia in a mouth-watering relegation three-pointer at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Saturday (May 6).

With five games left, Davide Ballardini’s men sit six points away from safety and will set out to pick up a huge result in their quest to avoid the drop. Cremonese continued their late surge away from the danger zone with an impressive 1-1 draw at defending champions AC Milan on Wednesday.

Ballardini’s side have held on for a share of the spoils in their last three games, including a goalless draw against Fiorentina in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on April 27. Cremonese are 19th in Serie A, having picked up just 21 points from 33 games.

Spezia, meanwhile, were at the receiving end of a 3-2 loss against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday. Leonardo Semplici’s side have gone seven games without a win since a 2-1 win over Inter Milan on March 10.

With 27 points from 33 games, Spezia are 18th in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Hellas Verona just outside the relegation zone.

Cremonese vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Cremonese have a superior record in the fixture, claiming five wins from the last 13 meetings.

Spezia have picked up three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Semplici’s men are unbeaten in four games against Cremonese, winning twice, since a 2-0 loss in September 2018.

The Grigiorossi are on a four-game winless run, losing once since a 1-0 win over Empoli on April 14.

Spezia have failed to win their last seven games, losing four, since mid-March.

Cremonese vs Spezia Prediction

Given the stakes involved, a thrilling contest could ensue as both teams push for survival. However,Ballardini’s men should take the positives from their spirited display against Milan in midweek and claim all three points to keep their fate in their own hands.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-0 Spezia

Cremonese vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cremonese

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten clashes.)

