Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2022

Cremonese host Udinese at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Thursday for a club friendly in their final game of the 2022 calendar year.

In their first season back in Serie A since 1996, the Grigiorossi have found life difficult, languishing in 18th position with just seven points in 15 games.

Indeed, they are the only team in the division who are yet to win a match.

The Lombardy side have only seen wins in the Coppa Italia this season, defeating teams languishing in the lower rungs of Italian football such as Ternana and Modena. However, their fairytale could soon be cut short with high-flying Napoli up next for them in the round of 16.

During the winter break, Cremonese have kept themselves busy with a few friendly games, defeating Salsomaggiore 6-0 and Desenzano Calvina 7-0 before a 0-0 draw with league rivals Torino.

Udinese, meanwhile, are up in eighth with 24 points, but went into the break on the back of an eight-game winless run in the league.

After failing to win their opening two games, the Aquile won their next six in a row to emerge as surprise candidates for European places, but have since gone off the boil once more.

During this period, Andrea Sottil's team were also knocked out of Coppa Italia by their Serie A rivals Monza.

To keep themselves fit during the World Cup break, Udinese have participated in a few club friendlies against Tabor Sezana, West Ham, Athletic Bilbao and Lecce with mixed results.

Cremonese vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cremonese and Udinese have met once in the 2022-23 season already in October, and it ended in a 0-0 draw.

Udinese's 2-0 defeat of Lecce was their first friendly win of this winter break, having drawn and lost twice in their previous three outings.

Cremonese have kept a clean sheet in all three of their friendly games during this winter break - as much as they have in 15 games in Serie A this season.

Cremonese resume their top-flight campaign against Juventus on 4 January, while Udinese host Napoli later that day.

Cremonese vs Udinese Prediction

While it's only a friendly, both teams will look to close out their year on a winning note. This could see them canceling each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Udinese

Cremonese vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

